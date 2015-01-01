SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Leonhard A, Leonhard C, Sander C, Schomerus G. Addict. Behav. 2022; 134: e107426.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.addbeh.2022.107426

PMID

35870440

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low problem recognition is a barrier to seeking treatment for alcohol use disorder ("AUD"). Promoting continuum belief narratives, which conceptualize AUD as a spectrum, together with narratives that promote non-abstinence recovery may boost self-recognition of risky drinking. This experimental study examines the effect of dichotomous vs continuous symptom narratives and non-abstinence vs abstinence recovery narratives on self-recognition of risky drinking among students.

METHODS: N = 489 participants were randomized to one of four interventions combining a continuous vs dichotomous AUD symptom narrative with an abstinence vs moderated drinking AUD recovery narrative in a 2×2 design. Participants completed demographic and alcohol use (AUDIT-C) preintervention measures and postintervention measures assessing self-recognition of risky drinking and endorsement of continuum beliefs.

RESULTS: Moderate drinking recovery narratives resulted in higher endorsement of continuum beliefs (F (1, 485) = 16.27, p <.001, η(2)(p) =.032 90 % CI [0.01, 0.06]). Recognizing own risky drinking behavior was unaffected by the interventions. However, in a subgroup of participants without prior AUD experience who met AUDIT-C criteria for risky drinking, the combination of a continuous symptom narrative and moderated drinking recovery narrative resulted in higher problem recognition (F (1, 48) = 5.79, p =.020, η(2)(p) =.10, 90 % CI [0.01, 0.25]).

CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to moderated drinking recovery narratives may help develop an awareness in young adults that problematic alcohol use exists on a spectrum. Among those at increased risk for AUD, exposure to narratives that promote a continuous model of AUD and non-abstinence recovery may increase problem recognition.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use disorder; Abstinence; Continuum beliefs; Disease models; Recovery goal; Self-recognition

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print