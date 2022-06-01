SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kalbas Y, Pape HC. Injury 2022; 53(8): 2701-2703.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.injury.2022.06.045

PMID

35870807

Abstract

In the treatment of polytraumatized patients, the term "major fracture" has been frequently used to determine those that require special attention. Historically, the femur fracture has been in focus. More recently, the introduction of risk adapted surgical strategies, such as the safe definitive surgery concept, have integrated several aspects of management. Among these is the inclusion of multiple parameters (coagulation, acid base status, degree of shock and inflammation) and expand on assessing these as serial measurements, as repeated measurements for patient assessment are superior to a single one on admission.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print