Abstract

In the treatment of polytraumatized patients, the term "major fracture" has been frequently used to determine those that require special attention. Historically, the femur fracture has been in focus. More recently, the introduction of risk adapted surgical strategies, such as the safe definitive surgery concept, have integrated several aspects of management. Among these is the inclusion of multiple parameters (coagulation, acid base status, degree of shock and inflammation) and expand on assessing these as serial measurements, as repeated measurements for patient assessment are superior to a single one on admission.

Language: en