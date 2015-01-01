Abstract

BACKGROUND: Teen dating violence (TDV) refers to the physical, sexual and/or psychological violence that takes place within a romantic relationship amongst teenagers. TDV has devastating consequences for the victims, particularly for young women, who also experience increased risk of relationship violence in their adulthood. In view of this, the implementation of effective TDV prevention programs has the potential to tackle both TDV and contribute to eradicate gender-based violence. The aim of this study was to conduct a systematic review examining the effectiveness of the TDV programs published during the last decade (2011-2021).



METHODS: From the 1143 studies identified through the database searches, 28 met the inclusion criteria: 10-18 years old; experimental, or quasi-experimental with control group; examining knowledge, attitudes and/or TDV behavior indicators; 2011-2021.



RESULTS: Although there were still many programs focused on changing knowledge and attitudes only, we found an increase in the number of studies examining TDV behavioral indicators. A modest improvement in the quality of the programs in terms of their ability to modify the desired TDV behaviors was detected, yet resistance to change was still observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Effective programs met many of the requirements specified by the gender transformative programme literature (time-intensive, multilevel, multicomponent skill development approaches). Nonetheless, we identified some brief, creative and effective interventions worth implementing given their cost-efficacy.

