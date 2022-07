Abstract

BACKGROUND: The goal of this study was to test the interactive effects of negative urgency, state negative affect, and alcohol intoxication on intimate partner aggression (IPA) perpetration.



METHODS: Heavy drinkers who recently perpetrated IPA completed self-report measures of impulsivity, were administered an alcohol or control beverage, and completed a laboratory aggression task. State negative affect was assessed unobtrusively via the Facial Action Coding System.



RESULTS: Consistent with our prediction, negative urgency was significantly and positively related to IPA when state negative affect was also high, but this relation was not significant when state negative affect was low.



CONCLUSIONS: These results have implications for understanding the role of negative affect and impulsivity in IPA perpetration and for understanding trait models of impulsivity in general.

