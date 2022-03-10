|
Crespo M, Miguel-Alvaro A, Hornillos C, Sánchez-Ferrer S, Antón AA. Trials 2022; 23(1): e593.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
PMID
35870999
BACKGROUND: Trauma-focused cognitive-behavioural treatments have been proven to be effective for reducing symptoms in female survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV), although they still present some difficulties (e.g. significant drop-out rates, low adherence). Based on existing evidence about the difficulty of accessing memories of positive experiences among these women, we considered integrating positive memory evocation in trauma-focused treatments. The present study aims to test the effect of adding a positive memory module to trauma-focused CBT for female survivors of IPV.
Language: en
Intimate partner violence; Randomized controlled trial; Cognitive-behaviour therapy; Positive memories; Posttraumatic stress; Trauma-focus