Abstract

Accidents are happening on the roads and highways of the country including the capital almost every day. Any accident is not understandable. The issue of road accidents and road safety has made pedestrians and all kinds of people think. Death cannot be denied. However, unexpected deaths are certainly not understandable. There is an unhealthy competition among the vehicles plying in Dhaka metropolis which is one of the major causes of road accidents. Another major cause of road accidents is reckless driving by drivers in violation of traffic laws. Countless people are drowning in road accidents every day. Not only is death a relief, it is an irreparable loss to the family, as well as to the economy as a whole. Studies have shown that 80 percent of those who die in road accidents are functional. Their deaths caused uncertainty in the family. The injured in road accidents are losing their performance which is pushing the country and society towards a frightening situation.

