Abstract

The construction of undercrossing roads often has an adverse effect on the upper existing railway line, and can cause an uneven subsidence of the crossed section. In response to the influence of new road construction on the existing high-speed railway bridge, a highway passing under an existing high-speed railway bridge was taken as the research object. Based on the FLAC3D finite difference software, a computational model of new roads undercrossing a high-speed railway bridge was established to analyze the structural deformation response of a high-speed railway bridge. The results show that the excavation of foundation pits during new road construction causes an overall upward heaving of the soil layers between the pits, with a greater amount of heaving near the high-speed railway piers than that at other locations. Meanwhile, a degree of upward displacement of the high-speed railway bridge piers occurred. The filling of a road base structure generates an additional stress greater than the original consolidation pressure, inducing an overall subsidence of the soil layers between the pits. The final deformation during construction of new roads undercrossing the high-speed railway bridge shows that the displacement of adjacent piles is manifested as an overall settlement and as a horizontal displacement to the side of soil excavation.

Language: en