Abstract

Since the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted mobility patterns, bicycle use and bikeway infrastructure have been spotlighted worldwide. Even before the pandemic, the Korean government expanded bike networks by enacting a national policy. However, issues with bikeway quality have grown significantly due to the excessive installation of bike infrastructure without due consideration given to land use and road conditions. This study aims to investigate bike collision severity based on various kinds of bikeways and land use data from Pohang city, which has a remarkably expanded bikeway network. Bike collision data were analyzed using binary logistic regression. The results indicate that collision severity is associated with the ineffective separation of bikeways, walkway design and pavement materials on side paths, uncleared bike lanes, and land use of planned parks and open spaces. Policymakers can consider these factors to enhance the safety of bikeway networks. These findings highlight the need for bikeway policy improvements for well-designed and managed paved bikeways, particularly on the side paths and in park areas, which ensure pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Language: en