Abstract

This work aims to identify the effectiveness of one-level signalized intersections with exclusive pedestrian phases in terms of vehicle-pedestrian crashes resulting in pedestrian injury or fatality. The work analyzes and evaluates specific exclusive pedestrian phases without diagonal crossing possibility at one-level signalized intersections in the city of Vilnius. Anonymized data on traffic accidents from the Lithuanian Police Department Accident Register were used for safety analysis purposes. The traffic accident data cover all traffic accidents with dead or injured persons. The traffic accident data was analyzed with the help of QGIS for selected time intervals (before and after analysis). The density of traffic accidents was calculated with the help of the comparative analysis method at 11 signalized intersections in Vilnius City, where an exclusive pedestrian phase without diagonal crossing was implemented. An exclusive pedestrian phase with diagonal crossing is usually implemented to increase pedestrian safety at a signalized intersection with a high pedestrian intensity. The analysis carried out indicates that the specific exclusive pedestrian phase without diagonal crossings in Vilnius reduced pedestrian traffic accidents by up to 100%. No traffic accidents occurred after the installation of the exclusive pedestrian phase at intersections where there were no pedestrian accidents prior to the installation.

