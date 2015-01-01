Abstract

Human-bear conflicts are increasing in number due to deforestation, urban expansion, tourism, and habitat invasion by humans. Our study was conducted in Brașov, a picturesque city in central Romania. Brașov is surrounded by forests and has significant tourist traffic, but also much uncollected garbage and many garbage containers, which attract brown bears. We recorded human-bear conflicts in four districts (Răcădău, the Historic Centre, Noua, and Gară) between 2004 and 2018, finding 55 cases in total, of which in 19 cases involving people, 4 people were killed and 32 were injured. In 36 cases, there were no human victims. We mapped the locations of human-bear conflicts and garbage containers, then analysed their space-time location and human victims in terms of behavioural factors. The altitudes at which brown bears were identified ranged from 580 to 790 m, whereas bears were found in the city at distances of between 100 and 2600 m from the forest. The highest frequency of human-bear conflicts occurred during summer and autumn, and the most common behavioural factor was human outdoor activities. This study provides an important background for understanding human-bear conflicts and will help local authorities develop effective strategies to reduce human-bear conflicts and mitigate risk.

Language: en