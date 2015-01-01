Abstract

A dynamic game model based on multiple decision makers is developed to minimize pedestrian-vehicle conflicts at unsignalized crosswalks. The characteristics of pedestrians and drivers crossing the street are divided into traffic features, behavioral characteristics, and psychological factors, using data collected from a survey of pedestrian crossing behavior. Based on waiting delay and risk assessment, a utility model of pedestrian crossing choice behavior is presented, and a probability model for different phases of the waiting stage is developed by splitting the waiting process into three stages with pedestrian waiting duration. The payment function and the game model of pedestrian-vehicle conflict based on distinct previous decision makers are developed using game theory and "mixed strategy", and they are resolved in equilibrium.

Language: en