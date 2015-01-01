Abstract

Intelligent transportation has become a hot research field in recent years The development direction of road traffic construction in the future, the relevant technologies and methods in the process of gradual promotion and application of intelligent connected vehicles continue to attract the attention of scholars and engineers. There are more and more relevant theories, methods and systems. This paper summarizes the current state of microscopic and macroscopic traffic models, characteristic analysis methods of mixed traffic flow, and lane management methods in connected vehicle environments. At the end of this paper, the conclusions of this work are presented, and possible future directions for safety warning research under connected vehicle environments are discussed. This paper represents the current research status of traffic flow characteristics under connected vehicle environments to some extent, which can provide references for future traffic flow characteristic research in terms of framework, methods and technologies, etc.

Language: en