Abstract

In Malaysia, floods are often considered a normal phenomenon in the lives of some communities, which can sometimes cause disasters to occur beyond expectations, as shown during the flood of 2014. The issue of flood disasters, which particularly impacts SDG 13 of the integrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), still lacks widespread attention from sociology researchers in Malaysia. Similarly, questions related to the welfare of victims, especially in regards to aspects of disaster management from a humanitarian perspective, are still neglected. This study aims to identify the adaptive actions through a solution from a humanitarian perspective in managing flood disaster risks. For the purpose of obtaining data, this study used a qualitative approach with a case study design. Data were collected using in-depth interviews and non-participant observation methods. A total of ten experts, consisting of the flood management teams involved in managing the 2014 flood disaster in Hulu Dungun, Terengganu, Malaysia, were selected through a purposive random sampling method. The results showed that adaptive actions in managing flood disaster risks from a humanitarian point of view include the provision of social support, collective cooperation from the flood management teams, and adaptation efforts after the floods.

