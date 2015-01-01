Abstract

In this paper, a novel car-following model is established integrating the drivers' memory of previous information. The drivers' memory of the vehicle ahead is introduced as an influencing factor on the drivers' expected behavior. The time delay feedback control term is added to the model to increase the stability interval of the system. By comparing the stability intervals of the controlled and uncontrolled models, the necessity of adding a delay feedback control item is demonstrated. The validity and feasibility of the time delay feedback control strategy are proved by numerical simulations. In this paper, the stability interval of the system is determined by the definite integral stability method (DISM) and the Hopf bifurcation analysis method. According to the number of unstable eigenvalues derived from the system eigenvalue equation, the appropriate time delay feedback control parameters are set. By choosing the optimal parameters, the new model can optimize the traffic flow to the maximum extent, eliminate the stop-and-go of vehicles, and make the traffic stable. Numerical examples close to actual traffic conditions are given to verify the feasibility of the control strategy using the verified design steps. Next generation simulation (NGSIM) measurements are used to conduct parameter calibration of the new model.

Language: en