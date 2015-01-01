Abstract

OBJECTIVEsTo assess practices of French psychiatrists regarding their management of children and adolescents with suicidal behaviors, focusing on the use of a separation protocol in which the youths are separated from their relatives.



METHODSIn 2017, we conducted an online cross-sectional survey of French psychiatrists caring for children and adolescents. Participants were asked to describe their practice of a separation protocol in children and adolescents admitted for suicidal behavior. Our main analysis followed a descriptive approach. We also explored whether participant characteristics were associated with the use of a separation protocol.



RESULTSThe response rate was 218/2403 (9,1%); 57.9 % of respondents worked in a University hospital, and 60% of respondents reported routinely hospitalizing children. A separation protocol was set up by 91.1% of survey participants (systematically 39.6%, on a case-by-case basis 51.5%). The mean age from which a separation protocol was indicated was above 11 years; 64% of participants reported a separation period of ≤ 48 h. The most common (87%) criterion cited for establishing a separation period was family relationship difficulties. The most common (80.9%) reason to justify the use of a separation protocol was to allow a better clinical assessment. Exploratory analyses did not identify any participant characteristics associated with the use of a separation protocol (p > 0.2 for all).



CONCLUSIONThe use of a separation protocol in children and adolescents admitted for suicidal behavior is a widespread practice in France, despite the deprivation of liberty it implies. This raises the question of the relevance and usefulness of such a practice.

