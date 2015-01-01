Abstract

Over the years, road traffic accidents keep claiming lives of people all over the world and alcohol impaired driving is one major cause of these road crashes. While most countries aim at curbing alcohol impaired driving by educating the masses on drunk driving through rallied campaigns, most developed and some developing countries have coupled mass education with technology which includes breathalyzers and ignition interlock devices. This technology has proven to reduce Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) recidivism impressively in countries that have deployed it. This paper aims at proposing a smart vehicle ignition interlock named digiLock to help curb alcohol impaired driving in Ghana and beyond.



Keywords: Accident; Alcohol; Breathalyzer; Ignition; Interlock; Impaired driving; Road traffic

Language: en