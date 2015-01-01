|
Kilmer B, Pardo B, Pujol TA, Caulkins JP. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Background and aims Synthetic opioids, mostly illegally manufactured fentanyl (IMF), were mentioned in 60% of United States (US) drug overdose deaths in 2020, with dramatic variation across states that mirrors variation in IMF supply. However, little is known about IMF markets in the United States and how they are changing. Researchers have previously used data from undercover cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine purchases and seizures to examine how their use and related harms respond to changes in price and availability. This analysis used US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) data to address two questions: (i) "To what extent does IMF supply vary over time and geography?" and (ii) "What has happened to the purity-adjusted price of IMF?" Methods We developed descriptive statistics and visualizations using data from 66 713 observations mentioning IMF and/or heroin from the DEA's System to Retrieve Information from Drug Evidence (STRIDE; now STARLIMS) from 2013 to 2021. Price regressions were estimated with city-level fixed effects examining IMF-only powder observations with purity and price information at the low-to-medium wholesale level (>1 g to ≤100 g; n = 964).
Fentanyl; heroin; illegal markets; potency; price; synthetic opioids