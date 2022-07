Abstract

Significance In recent weeks there have been a mass shooting at a Texas school, a Supreme Court decision that loosens some state firearm regulations and a bipartisan bill intended to reduce gun violence.



While gun control has moved up the political agenda, at least temporarily, the impact on November's midterm elections remains unclear.



Impacts: States affected by the Supreme Court decision, including New York and California, will take active steps to limit its impact.



Shootings in which four or more people are killed, less than 1% of gun deaths, will continue to eclipse causes of most gun deaths.



Gun control versus gun rights offers a neat electoral shorthand for candidates to state positions without offering policy options.

