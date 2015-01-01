Abstract

To alleviate decision-making pressure on rail transit dispatchers in the emergency handling process, this work sorts out the scenario elements of rail transit emergency cases, establishes a scenario element system, and uses the information weight method to determine the weight of each scenario element. Based on the information of the key decision points, the complete process of emergencies is divided into various scenarios, and an emergency case representation model is constructed. The model establishes a database of historical emergency cases in rail transit, utilizes the scenarios as the search object to match the similarity of emergencies, and provides the decision-making support information to handle the current emergencies. Furthermore, the model constructed in this paper is subjected to an actual emergency case for analysis and calculation, which verify the validity and feasibility of the proposed model.



Dispatchers are responsible for emergency decision-making in urban rail transit emergencies, and ensuring the safe operation of trains. When an emergency occurs, the dispatcher is required to obtain on-site information in a timely manner, and make the corresponding handling and operational adjustments based on the understanding of the rules and on-site information. Although rail transit enterprises in every city have a relatively complete emergency response planning system, the handling requirements and program content in the emergency response plan are relatively scattered and involve multiple post operations. Secondly, during the process of handling, dispatchers are often under a great amount of decision-making pressure. Wrong decision-making and handling could exacerbate the emergency and even lead to the occurrence of secondary disasters. And although dispatchers are quite familiar with the plan in an emergency environment, cognitive call difficulties and operational errors may occur. Owing to high-stress situations of major events that require rapid decision-making, the reliance on memory may lead to the omission of critical handling steps [1]. Therefore, it is necessary to study the decision-making support for rail transit emergencies. In addition, with the digital transformation of the rail transportation industry, the study on decision-making support for emergencies can provide a preliminary research basis for developing an intelligent adaptive dispatching platform and a practical platform for dispatcher assessment and training. Furthermore, such research can also provide a new implementation method for enhancing dispatchers' emergency disposal capabilities.



Emergency decision-making has been a very active research field in recent years. Some studies have improved the efficiency of decision-makers in dealing with emergencies by providing effective decision-making information...

Language: en