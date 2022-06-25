Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the understanding and preference of stakeholders on drowning interventions for children in rural areas, and to provide reference for proposing drowning interventions for children in rural China.



METHODS Semi-structured interviews were conducted in a special group, and qualitative data were coded and analyzed using Nvivo 12 and thematic frame analysis method.



RESULTS Publicity and education were the most preferred and recognized drowning interventions by stakeholders, and the second most preferred interventions by adult stakeholders were to inspect places with high drowning incidence, set up warning signs, set up guardrails, and wear when boarding a boat. Life jackets, safe places for preschoolers out of the water and proper child care. Due to factors such as economic conditions, lack of facilities and venues, it is difficult to provide school-age children with formal swimming lessons, popularize safety rescue and cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills under existing conditions.



CONCLUSION Based on the actual conditions of rural areas, stakeholders preferentially tend to implement low-cost, low-cost, professional technology and infrastructure-requiring intervention measures, which have reference value for formulating comprehensive intervention strategies that are in line with local realities, effective and feasible, and need to be further improved and fully utilized. The role of cost interventions, attracting investment from multiple sources to promote the implementation of effective interventions.



Available: https://academic.hep.com.cn/im/CN/Y2022/V11/I2/1



摘要:目的 了解利益相关者对农村儿童溺水干预措施的认识和偏好，为提出适用于中国农村地区儿童的溺水干预措施提供参考依据。方法 组建专题小组进行半结构式访谈，采用Nvivo 12及主题框架分析法进行定性资料的编码和分析。结果 宣传教育是最受利益相关者偏好和认可的溺水干预措施，成人利益相关者其次偏好的干预措施分别为在溺水高发时间对溺水高发地点进行巡查、树立警示牌、设置护栏、乘船时穿着救生衣、为学龄前儿童提供远离水域的安全场所并提供适当的儿童照护。由于经济条件、设施及场地缺乏等因素，在现有条件下为学龄儿童提供正规的游泳课程、普及安全救援和心肺复苏技能难以推行。结论 基于农村地区的实际条件，利益相关者优先倾向实施低成本、专业技术和基础设施低要求的干预措施，对制定符合当地实际有效可行的综合干预策略具有参考价值，需进一步完善和充分发挥低成本干预措施的作用，多方引资促进有效干预措施的推行。

出版日期: 2022-06-25

Language: cn