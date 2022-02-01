Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the risk factors of home environment injury for school-aged children and their correlation with the type of housing, and to provide a basis for formulating intervention measures for targeted child injury.



METHODS The families of school-aged children aged 6-17 were randomly selected as the research objects, and the variables of residence type, grade and gender were added to the "Children's Safe Family Checklist" compiled by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the household survey was conducted by appointment. Association analysis used a general linear model and adjusted for the effects of grade and gender.



RESULTS A total of 102 households were investigated, including 43 urban villages. After adjusting for grade and gender, urban villages had a lower "safety ratio" than residential areas (elevator buildings and residential areas (stairs buildings), respectively (0.48±0.09), (0.57±0.11) and (0.60±0.20), respectively. ), F = 7.699, P = 0.001. The top ten incomplete factors of the three housing types are all reflected in the aspects of "child lock", "protective measures at sharp corners" and "protective cover for power socket".



CONCLUSION School-age children's home environment damage The key measures of family intervention focus on "adding child locks to cabinets, adding protective covers to power sockets, and adding protective clothing to sharp corners of furniture", etc., and the focus of intervention should be families living in urban villages.



目的 探索学龄儿童居家环境伤害危险因素及与住宅类型的关联性，为制定针对性儿童伤害的干预措施提供依据。方法 随机抽取6~17岁学龄儿童家庭作为研究对象，在中国疾病预防控制中心编制的"儿童安全家庭检查清单"上增加居住类型、年级和性别变量，进行预约入户调查。关联分析采用一般线性模型并校正年级和性别因素的影响。结果 共调查102户家庭，其中城中村43家。在校正年级和性别因素后，城中村较住宅区（电梯楼和住宅区（楼梯楼）的家庭"安全占比"低，分别为（0.48±0.09），（0.57±0.11）和（0.60±0.20），F=7.699，P=0.001。三种住宅类型前十位不完全因素均体现在"儿童锁""尖角处的防护措施""电源插座防护套"等方面。结论 学龄儿童居家环境伤害家庭干预的重点措施重点关注给"橱柜加儿童锁、电源插座加上防护套以及家具尖角处加上防护装"等，且干预的重点应为居住在城中村的家庭。

