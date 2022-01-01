Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the status of falls among the elderly in the Chinese community, and to analyze its influencing factors.



METHODS The respondents aged 65 and over in the 2018 Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey (CLHLS) were selected as the research subjects, and χ 2 test, t test and logistic regression were used to analyze the influencing factors of falls in the elderly.



RESULTS A total of 14 093 respondents were finally included, of which 56.50% were female, with an average age of (85.70±11.59) years. In 2018, the incidence of falls among the elderly in the community was 22.49%, and the incidence of falls was 8.00%. The average rate of falls within one year was (0.34±0.89) times, and the incidence of multiple falls (≥3 times) was 4.09%. Females, advanced age, poor economic conditions, poor ability of daily living, and anxiety are the main risk factors for falls in the elderly; daily use of nutritional supplements such as protein and calcium, and exercise are protective factors for falls in the elderly.



CONCLUSION The incidence of falls among the elderly in the community is high in China, and there are gender and age differences. The influencing factors include their own physiology, lifestyle, and socioeconomic factors. Targeted intervention measures should be taken, focusing on key groups, comprehensive policies, and precise intervention to scientifically and effectively prevent falls in the elderly.



Link to this article:

https://academic.hep.com.cn/im/CN/Y2022/V11/I1/7



===



目的 了解中国社区老年人跌倒现状，并分析其影响因素。方法 以2018年中国老年健康影响因素跟踪调查（Chinese longitudinal healthy longevity survey，CLHLS）中65岁及以上受访者为研究对象，采用χ2检验、t检验和logistic回归分析老年人跌倒的影响因素。结果 最终纳入14 093名调查对象，女性占56.50%，平均年龄（85.70±11.59）岁。2018年社区老年人跌倒发生率22.49%，跌伤发生率8.00%，一年内平均跌倒（0.34±0.89）次，多次跌倒（≥3次）发生率为4.09%。女性、高龄、经济条件差、日常生活能力不佳、焦虑等是老年人跌倒发生的主要危险因素；日常服用蛋白和钙等营养补充剂、锻炼等是老年人跌倒的保护因素。结论 我国社区老年人跌倒发生率较高，存在性别和年龄差异，影响因素包括自身生理、生活方式、社会经济因素等。应采取针对性干预措施，聚焦重点人群，综合施策、精准干预，科学有效地预防老年人跌倒。

Language: cn