Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the current situation of high blood pressure in children and adolescents in Harbin, and to further explore the relationship between high blood pressure and childhood abuse experience in children and adolescents, so as to provide a theoretical basis for early prevention of high blood pressure in children and adolescents.



METHODS Using stratified cluster sampling method, 4 764 students from grade 3 to grade 3 in 6 schools in Harbin were selected for questionnaire survey and physical measurement of childhood abuse experience. Data were analyzed by χ 2 test, t test, second-order cluster analysis, and binary logistic regression.



RESULTS In 2016, the detection rate of high blood pressure in children and adolescents in Harbin was 24.99%. The detection rate of high blood pressure in boys was higher than that in girls (χ 2 =8.340, P <0.05), and the detection rate of high blood pressure in urban students was higher than that in township students (χ 2 =8.019, P <0.05). The detection rate of high blood pressure was the highest among children and adolescents from the second to the third stage (χ 2 =69.073, P＜ 0.05). There was a statistically significant difference in body mass index (BMI) with or without high blood pressure ( t = -22.346, P < 0.001). On the basis of controlling for grade, gender, urban and rural areas, and BMI, regression analysis on children and adolescents with high blood pressure and childhood maltreatment experience showed that exposure to violence was a risk factor for high blood pressure ( OR =1.326, P<0.05).



CONCLUSION The situation of high blood pressure in children and adolescents in Harbin is severe. Exposure to violence in childhood abuse experiences is a risk factor for high blood pressure in children and adolescents, so reducing exposure to violence is important for early prevention of hypertension.



Link to this article:

https://academic.hep.com.cn/im/CN/Y2022/V11/I1/20



===



目的 了解哈尔滨市儿童青少年的血压偏高现状，并进一步探讨儿童青少年血压偏高与童年期虐待经历的关系，为早期预防儿童青少年血压偏高提供理论依据。方法 采用分层整群抽样方法，在哈尔滨市抽取6所学校的三年级至高三的4 764名在校学生进行童年期虐待经历的问卷调查及体格测量。采用χ2检验、 t检验、二阶聚类分析法、二元logistic回归对数据进行分析。结果 2016年哈尔滨市儿童青少年血压偏高的检出率为24.99%。男生的血压偏高检出率高于女生（χ2 =8.340，P＜0.05），城区学生血压偏高检出率高于乡镇学生（χ2=8.019，P＜0.05）。初二至初三阶段儿童青少年的血压偏高检出率最高（χ2=69.073，P＜0.05）。身体质量指数（body mass index，BMI）在是否血压偏高间存在统计学差异（t=-22.346，P＜0.001）。在控制年级、性别、城乡、BMI的基础上，对儿童青少年血压偏高及童年期虐待经历进行回归分析，结果显示暴力暴露是血压偏高的危险因素（OR=1.326，P＜0.05）。结论 哈尔滨市儿童青少年血压偏高的形势严峻。童年期虐待经历中的暴力暴露是儿童青少年血压偏高的危险因素，因此减少暴力暴露，对于高血压的早期预防具有重要意义。

Language: cn