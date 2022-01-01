Abstract

Product injury is an important public health and safety issue. By retrieving core documents published in domestic and foreign databases before June 2020, this paper systematically sorts out the development history, product injury definition and related variables, advantages and disadvantages, and application status of domestic and foreign product injury monitoring systems. The results show that the development of product injury monitoring systems varies among countries and regions. It is suggested to improve product injury monitoring data availability, sampling design, monitoring point range and data quality in the future to promote the development of product injury prevention and control in my country. develop.



产品伤害是一个重要的公共卫生与安全问题。本文通过检索国内外数据库发表于2020年6月之前的核心文献，系统梳理了国内外产品伤害监测系统的发展历史、产品伤害定义和相关变量、优缺点以及应用现状。结果显示，各个国家和地区间的产品伤害监测系统发展情况各有不同，建议未来通过改进产品伤害监测数据可及性、抽样设计、监测点范围及数据质量，以推动我国产品伤害防控工作的发展。

