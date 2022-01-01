Abstract

Patients with schizophrenia are prone to violent behavior, and their behavior is sudden and destructive, which leads to an increased risk of accidents and disasters, and brings a heavy burden to the family and society. Exploring the underlying pathological mechanisms of violent behavior in patients with schizophrenia will help to reveal its etiology and seek effective therapeutic targets. At present, scholars' research on the neurobiological mechanism of violent behavior in schizophrenia mostly focuses on genetic factors, inflammatory factors, hormones, brain neuroimaging, etc., and has not yet reached a consensus. This paper summarizes and evaluates the latest research progress on the neurobiological mechanism of violent behavior in patients with schizophrenia at home and abroad, and summarizes the limitations of the existing research, that is, the research sample size is small, the research level is single, and the research objects are mostly in a stable period. In the future, a larger sample size, prospective and "biological-social-psychological" multidimensional factors research direction should be carried out in order to provide a scientific basis for the risk assessment and prevention of violent behavior in patients with schizophrenia.



精神分裂症患者极易发生暴力行为，行为具有突发性和破坏性，导致肇事肇祸事件风险增加，给家庭、社会带来沉重负担。探索精神分裂症患者暴力行为潜在的病理机制，有助于揭示其病因，寻求有效的治疗靶标。目前学者们对精神分裂症暴力行为神经生物机制的研究多集中在遗传因素、炎性因子、激素、脑神经影像学等方面，尚未达成共识。本文就国内外精神分裂症患者暴力行为神经生物机制的最新研究进展进行概述和评价，总结了现有研究的局限性，即研究样本量小，研究层面单一，研究对象多处于稳定期，并提出未来需展开更大样本量、前瞻性以及"生物-社会-心理"多维度因素研究的方向，以期为针对精神分裂症患者暴力行为的风险评估和预防提供科学依据。

