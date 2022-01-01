|
Song J, Wang G, Pang H, Li Z, Liu Y. Inj. Med. 2022; 11(1): 58-64.
精神分裂症患者暴力行为神经生物机制的研究进展
Patients with schizophrenia are prone to violent behavior, and their behavior is sudden and destructive, which leads to an increased risk of accidents and disasters, and brings a heavy burden to the family and society. Exploring the underlying pathological mechanisms of violent behavior in patients with schizophrenia will help to reveal its etiology and seek effective therapeutic targets. At present, scholars' research on the neurobiological mechanism of violent behavior in schizophrenia mostly focuses on genetic factors, inflammatory factors, hormones, brain neuroimaging, etc., and has not yet reached a consensus. This paper summarizes and evaluates the latest research progress on the neurobiological mechanism of violent behavior in patients with schizophrenia at home and abroad, and summarizes the limitations of the existing research, that is, the research sample size is small, the research level is single, and the research objects are mostly in a stable period. In the future, a larger sample size, prospective and "biological-social-psychological" multidimensional factors research direction should be carried out in order to provide a scientific basis for the risk assessment and prevention of violent behavior in patients with schizophrenia.
Language: cn