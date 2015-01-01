SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cao Y, An Y, Su S, Xie G, Sun Y. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 175: e106764.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.aap.2022.106764

PMID

35878468

Abstract

Safety is the precondition and guarantee of railway development. However, due to equipment failure, poor management, misoperation and so on, accidents on the railway occur from time to time. China and Japan, as leading countries in Railway Technology in the world, have done a lot of work in accident prevention and safety. Through the collection and comparison of transport data and typical casualty cases in China and Japan, this paper summarizes the main causes of accidents and the experience of accident prevention in the two countries. And further, puts forward suggestions for preventing accidents and large-scale casualty.


Language: en

Keywords

Accident analysis; Accident statistics; Railway safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print