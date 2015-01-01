|
Becker S, Brandenburg S, Thüring M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 174: e106725.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35878555
Transitions of vehicle control between automated vehicle and driver remain a necessity in the near future. Most research focuses on system-initiated transitions of control. However, drivers may also actively decide to take over without being prompted by the automation. The present study aims to uncover predictors of such driver-initiated take-overs in automated driving and to examine their impact on traffic safety. We conducted two driving simulator studies with a total of 100 participants examining whether trust in automation and the criticality of the driving situation predict driver-initiated take-overs during highly dynamic braking maneuvers. Trust was varied via automation reliability in a prior induction phase, while criticality was manipulated via different levels of time headway (THW) and traction usage (TU). Potential limitations of study 1 concerning trust induction and predictor operationalization were addressed and eliminated in study 2.
Language: en
Traffic safety; Automated driving; Criticality; Driver behavior; Driver-initiated take-overs; Trust in automation