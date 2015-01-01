Abstract

The invasion of the ancient Ethiopian empire perpetrated by the Italian fascist regime in 1935-1936 deserves all the blame due to a war of aggression, a belated colonial enterprise and a bullying act of a totalitarian regime. Yet there is one aspect of that war that aroused universal admiration among contemporaries and which still deserves to be analysed today: the healthcare of troops. The Italian army, which came close to half a million men, was the largest European army that had ever fought in tropical or sub-tropical territories. Many Cassandras expected a health catastrophe, even more than a military one. But Mussolini decided to entrust Sir Aldo Castellani, the famous tropicalist doctor who had been living between Italy and England for years, with the role of Inspector General of Military and Civilian Health Services for East Africa. At the end of the seven-month victorious military campaign, the very low number of casualties recorded due to illness or injury evoked amazement and admiration. This was not just propaganda, as proved by the uncountable invitations from military and health authorities all over the world (including some of the nations that had imposed economic sanctions against Italy a few months earlier) for Castellani to reveal his secret through lectures, articles and conferences. Even US President Franklyn D. Roosevelt, who as a polio sufferer was particularly sensitive to public health issues, asked for and obtained a long private interview with Castellani, the "man who won the war".

Language: en