Abstract

BACKGROUND: Analysis of the costs associated with emergency department (ED) visits after discharge for violent injury could highlight subgroups for the development of cost-effective interventions to support healing and prevent treatment failures in violently injured patients.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort review was conducted of all patients with return ED visits within 90 days of discharge after treatment for a violent injury occurring between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2018. Hospital costs were calculated for each incidence and analyzed against demographic and injury type variables to identify trends.



RESULTS: 218 return ED visits were identified. Hospital costs showed a high frequency of low-cost visits. For more complex visits, distinct cost patterns were observed for Black and LatinX males compared to White males as a function of age.



CONCLUSIONS: Analysis of hospital cost per visit identified trends among different subgroups. Underlying etiologies presumably vary between groups, but hypothesis-driven further investigation and needs assessment is required. Understanding the driving forces behind these cost trends may aid in developing effective interventions.

