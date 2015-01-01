Abstract

Penetrating brain injury from marble is rare. Marbles, commonly known as "guli" among locals, is a popular children's traditional game in Malaysia. This study discusses two cases of intracranial marble injury, both accidentally shot by children with home-made air guns during the period of Movement Control Order with one elderly patient who passed away. While the diagnosis was uneventful, the management was not straightforward. Strategies of prehospital, operative, postoperative management, and rehabilitation are discussed, including prognostic factors. Because of its rarity, the management of such injuries is complex and nonstandardized.

