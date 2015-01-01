Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the agents, pattern and trends of unintentional farm fatalities in Australia (2001-2020).



METHODS: Review of study of National Coronial Information System data.



DESIGN: Descriptive. SETTING: Australia (2001-2020). PARTICIPANTS: All cases involving fatal work and non-work injury events on a farm. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Patterns and agents of injury events, with trends for all-cause deaths based on rates per 10 000 farms and work-related incidents (per 100 000 workers and 1 000 000 h worked).



RESULTS: There were 1584 unintentional farm fatalities (annual mean 79). Two-thirds of cases were work-related (68%). Major agents of injury were farm vehicles (39%) and machinery (26%). Persons aged over 55 years were involved in 58% of all work-related incidents and were significantly more likely to die than younger cohorts when assessed against hours worked. Death rates involving all on-farm fatal incidents (both work and non-work) per 10 000 farms (p = 0.015) and work-related rates per 100 000 workers (p = 0.015) reduced over the period, with both demonstrating a fluctuating rate. There was no change in the work-related rates when assessed against hours worked (p = 0.276).



CONCLUSION: Over the period, the annualised number of deaths fell by approximately 24% (98-75), with agents of injury remaining similar. General trends suggest a reduction in the overall death rates for work and non-work incidents. However, trends were less apparent when the reduction of farms (~19%), workers (~7%) and hours worked (no change), were accounted for. Targeted approaches are required to stimulate improvements in these preventable incidents.

Language: en