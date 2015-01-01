|
Benenson JF, Webb CE, Wrangham RW. Behav. Brain Sci. 2022; 45: e151.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
35875980
Extending Campbell's (1999) staying alive theory (SAT) beyond aggression, we reviewed evidence that females are more self-protective than males. Many commentators provided additional supporting data. Sex differences in life-history adaptations, in the optimal relation between survival and reproduction, and in the mechanisms underlying trade-offs involved with self-protection remain important topics with numerous opportunities for improved understanding.
Humans; Female; Male; *Adaptation, Physiological; *Reproduction