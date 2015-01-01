|
Esposti MD, Wiebe D, Kaufman E, Bonander C. Curr. Epidemiol. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35874623
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Firearm policies have the potential to alleviate the public health burden of firearm violence, yet it is unclear which policies are effective. The current review aims to summarize studies that use synthetic control methods to overcome previous methodological limitations when examining the impacts of firearm policies.
Evaluation methods; Firearm law; Firearm policy; Synthetic control methodology