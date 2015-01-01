|
Tao S, Reichert F, Law N, Rao N. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
35877811
Cyberbullying has become a critical issue in many parts of the world. Children affected by bullying in cyberspace may also experience various other problems in their daily lives, such as emotional and behavioral issues. Despite the well-documented positive correlation between digital technology use and cyberbullying experiences in adolescents, a paucity of research has explored the association between digital technology use and cyberbullying, and the extent to which digital literacy (DL) and parental mediation moderate these relationships among primary school-aged children. This study addressed these research gaps. A total of 736 children (third grade, female = 52 percent) in Hong Kong, selected through stratified random sampling, reported on their digital technology use, parental mediation of technology use (i.e., active mediation and restriction), and cyberbullying experiences. A performance-based assessment measured children's DL.
cyberbullying; digital literacy; digital technology use; parental mediation; primary school