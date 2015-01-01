|
Lampe D, Deml B. Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35876479
OBJECTIVE: An interactive seating system (IASS) was compared to a state-of-the-art massage seating system (MS) regarding the potential of reducing health risks from prolonged sitting in the vehicle. The study investigated if the systems (1) increase heart rate, which is associated with reduced metabolic and cardiovascular risks; (2) activate muscles with the potential to reduce musculoskeletal pain; (3) influence seating comfort and discomfort.
active seating; musculoskeletal pain; prolonged sitting; sedentariness; static sitting