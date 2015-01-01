Abstract

OBJECTIVE: An interactive seating system (IASS) was compared to a state-of-the-art massage seating system (MS) regarding the potential of reducing health risks from prolonged sitting in the vehicle. The study investigated if the systems (1) increase heart rate, which is associated with reduced metabolic and cardiovascular risks; (2) activate muscles with the potential to reduce musculoskeletal pain; (3) influence seating comfort and discomfort.



METHOD: The systems were compared in a passenger scenario in a laboratory study (30 male subjects).



RESULTS: Only the use of the IASS significantly elevated the heart rate. Muscle activity showed tendencies to increase in the lower back only while using the MS. In comparison, the IASS activated all six captured muscles. Significantly less discomfort was found for the IASS compared to the MS.



CONCLUSIONS: In comparison to the MS, the IASS showed a substantially higher potential for reducing health risks from static sitting in the vehicle.

Language: en