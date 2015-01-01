|
Citation
|
Kandsperger S, Schleicher D, Ecker A, Keck F, Bentheimer S, Brunner R, Jarvers I. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e902964.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35873231
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The management of emergency presentations at child and adolescent psychiatric outpatient clinics, by children and adolescents with self-injurious thoughts and behaviors, represents very responsible tasks but also offers the opportunity for immediate interventions. The stability and degree of emotional reactivity (ER) is a significant psychopathological symptom for development and maintenance of self-injurious behavior, differentiating between those who have continued to injure themselves and those who have not. In general, the relationship between ER and self-injurious behavior has been shown to be bidirectional. However, the stability of ER over time, as well as important predictors for ER itself have not been investigated so far. Therefore, this present study aimed at investigating the stability of ER over time and the relationship between non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and ER. Reinforcement functions and several variables of psychological functioning were considered as possible influencing factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; emergency; self-injurious behavior; non-suicidal self-injury; emotional reactivity; reinforcement functions