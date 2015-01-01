|
Snijdewind MC, de Keijser J, Casteelen G, Boelen PA, Smid GE. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e894417.
PMID
35873257
BACKGROUND: Previous research has provided insight into the grief of suicide survivors, but little is known about grief following physician-assisted dying (PAD), and no prior study specifically focused on grief following PAD due to a mental disorder. The current study aims to increase insight into experiences preceding PAD or suicide of a loved one due to a mental disorder and their impact on mental health symptoms.
mental health; suicide; mental disorder; grief/loss; physician-assisted dying (PAD)