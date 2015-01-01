|
Arya S, George AJ. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e923753.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35874423
PURPOSE: Aggression, or an action that intend to harm, encompasses different forms with varying intensity, impact, and salient features. Globally and in Indian context specifically, aggression against women is often normalized if there is no physical aggression involved as the hurt caused tends to be invisible. The current study explored the perceived intensity of physical, verbal, and sexual aggression among south Indian adults.
domestic violence; gendered aggression; life writing; normalization; physical aggression; sexual aggression; trivialization; verbal aggression