SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Haugland SH, Stea TH. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e904458.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2022.904458

PMID

35875022

PMCID

PMC9301122

Abstract

Self-directed violence and violence from others comprise a major public health concern in youth. However, we lack knowledge about the prevalence of violent experiences among young people that are not in education, employment, or training (NEET), whether violent occurrences are similar among girls and boys, and whether violence differs between NEET youths and young students. This cross-sectional study compared the occurrences of self-directed violence (suicide attempts and self-harm) and exposure to violence from others (violent threats, beaten without visible marks, or injured due to violent events) between 96 NEET youth and 384 age- and sex-matched upper secondary school students (16-21 years). Suicide attempts were reported by 45.2% of NEET girls and 18.8% of schoolgirls (p < 0.001), but no significant difference was found between NEET boys (17.6%) and schoolboys (13.1%). Self-harm was reported by 78.9% of NEET girls and 33.9% of schoolgirls (p < 0.001). Self-harm was less prevalent among boys; it was reported by 34.6% of NEET boys and 21.8% of schoolboys (p = 0.056). A multivariable logistic regression analysis, adjusted for parental education, showed that, compared to schoolgirls, NEET girls had much higher odds ratios (ORs) for both self-directed violence and violence from others with OR ranging from 4.39; CI 1.96-9.85 to 7.68; CI 3.20-18.41. The risk of injury due to violent events was higher among NEET boys (OR: 3.23, 95%CI: 1.21-8.62) compared to schoolboys. Our findings highlighted the importance of including NEET individuals in studies on violence and emphasized the importance of psychosocial health services for young people marginalized from education and the labor market.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Students; Cross-Sectional Studies; Educational Status; violence; self-harm; employment; *Employment; *Violence; not in education; or training (NEET); suicide-attempt

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print