Abstract

Cycling is an increasingly popular activity which is widely supported by health advocates. In the last year, more than a third of Australians used a bike [1]. While road cycling remains popular, participation in off-road recreational cycling, including mountain biking, bicycle moto cross (BMX) riding, and outdoor leisure cycling, is increasing and this is associated with an increase in the number and cost of cycling injuries [2-5]. The aim of this study was to describe and compare contemporary patterns of cycling fracture requiring hospitalisation as a function of cycling mode in the Australian Capital Territory region. This retrospective analysis of cycling-related-fracture hospitalisations in the ACT region described data recorded between July 2012 and December 2019. Logistic regression models were used to calculate probabilities of sustaining a fracture at different sites for each of the cycling modes (on-road, mountain, BMX, leisure, unspecified). These likelihoods were then compared against the on-road fracture profile. Cycling-related-fracture hospitalisations increased by 32% in the seven years analysed. Of all fracture admissions, 442 (33%) were on-road, 658 (49%) off-road, and 242 (18%) unknown. The majority were male (79%), median age 37 (IQR 16, 52). Median length of stay was two days. The number of fractures per admission ranged from one to thirteen with a median of one. Wrist, clavicle, ribs, and skull were the four most frequent fracture sites for all cycling modes. Fracture profiles of on- and off-road accidents were similar, with the exception of wrist fractures which were more likely in off-road (OR 1.96, p < 0.01) and unspecified cycling accidents (OR 5.07, p < 0.01). Skull fractures comprised 19% of all BMX-related fractures. More than half of all fracture-related admissions required surgery. With increasing support for sustainable and healthy transport and recreation activities, the fracture profiles of different cycling modes must first be assessed in order to inform strategies to reduce and manage this injury burden.

