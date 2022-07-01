|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A strong link between childhood maltreatment (CM) and borderline personality features (BPF) has been consistently demonstrated. However, little is known about the role of psychological adjustment (PA) as a mediator of this relationship. The purpose of the study was to explore the mediating role of PA in the CM-BPF linkage in a large sample of early adolescents.
Childhood maltreatment; Early adolescents; Borderline personality features; Psychological adjustment