Abstract

This study reports findings from an open trial of a two-session intervention for veterans with symptoms of PTSD and hazardous drinking. Rooted in behavioral economic theory, this intervention aimed to decrease alcohol use and increase alcohol-free activities through personalized and normative feedback. This trial assessed the feasibility and acceptability of the intervention in a sample of 15 veterans. Participants completed assessments at baseline and post-intervention (1-month and 3-months). Thirteen participants (86.6%) were retained between the baseline assessment and second intervention session. Acceptability data indicated that veterans overwhelmingly viewed the intervention positively with little dropout between the two sessions. Further, participants in our study reduced alcohol consumption from 37.30 (SD = 17.30) drinks per week at baseline to 22.50 (SD = 27.75) drinks per week at the 1-month assessment and then to 14.60 (SD = 18.64) at the 3-months assessment, representing medium to large effects. PTSD severity also decreased from 57.20 (SD = 16.72) at baseline to 48.90 (SD = 18.99) at the 1-month assessment, representing a small effect. Though effect sizes from pilot trials should be interpreted with caution, findings suggest that this intervention was well-received, feasible to deliver, and may have resulted in improvements in intervention targets.

Language: en