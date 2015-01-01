Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fragility fractures are one of the leading causes of disability in older adults. Yet, evidence for effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of preventive approaches combining bone health and fall prevention is rare.



OBJECTIVE: To conduct a health-economic evaluation of the German osteoporotic fracture prevention program in rural areas (OFRA).



DESIGN: Secondary cluster-randomized intervention study based on routine data. PARTICIPANTS: All districts in five federal states in Germany were cluster-randomized as intervention or control districts. OFRA was offered to community-living (a) women aged 75-79 years or (b) women and men aged 70-84 years with a prior fragility fracture in the intervention districts. Individuals who meet these criteria in the control districts were assigned to the control group. INTERVENTION: OFRA comprised mobility and falls prevention classes, examination of bone health by bone density measurement, and consultation on safety in the home living environment. MAIN MEASURES: We measured health-care costs and effectiveness in terms of time to fragility fracture or death within 1 year after initial contact, based on health insurance claims data. Implementation costs were recorded by the intervention performers. We calculated an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) and employed the net-benefit approach to construct a cost-effectiveness acceptability curve (CEAC). KEY RESULTS: There were 9408 individuals in the intervention group and 27,318 in the control group. Mean time to fragility fracture or death (difference: 0.82 days) and health-care costs (difference: 111.73€, p <.01) were reduced, but mean intervention costs (difference: 260.10€) increased total costs (difference: 148.37€, p <.001) in the intervention group. The ICER per fracture-free year of survival was 66,094.63€. The CEAC showed no acceptable probability of cost-effectiveness at a reasonable willingness to pay.



CONCLUSION: OFRA showed reduced rates of fragility fractures, but had high implementation costs, resulting in an unfavorable ICER. The cost-effectiveness of OFRA may improve with a longer follow-up.

