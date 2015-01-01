SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wright NA, Dorilas E. J. Health Econ. 2022; 85: 102659.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jhealeco.2022.102659

PMID

35878573

Abstract

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of fatal motor vehicle accidents in the United States. Policymakers in several states have responded to this phenomenon by implementing laws that restrict the use of handheld devices while operating a vehicle. In this paper, we utilize various quasi-experimental designs to estimate the impact of state-level handheld mandates on traffic fatalities. We find robust evidence that restricting the use of handheld devices while driving reduces daily traffic fatalities by 0.63 individuals in the short term. The results further indicate that while the magnitude of the impact is smaller in the long term, this policy is still effective at curbing traffic fatalities, saving more than 69 lives per state each year.


Language: en

Keywords

Fatalities; Handheld Laws; Traffic Accident

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print