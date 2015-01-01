Abstract

This study was conducted to determine the effect of intimate partner violence on childbirth fear of pregnant women. This descriptive and cross-sectional study included 335 pregnant women who applied to pregnant outpatient clinics. The data of the study were collected with Questionnaire Form and Wijma Birth Expectation/Experience Scale A Version (W-DEQ-A). Descriptive statistical methods, t-test, one-way ANOVA, Mann-Whitney U-test, and Kruskal-Wallis test were used in the analysis of the data. W-DEQ-A scale score of pregnant women was found to be 69.34 ± 29.37. It was found that 15.2% of pregnant women experienced "mild level" childbirth fear, 28.4% had "moderate level" childbirth fear, 26.6% had "severe level" childbirth fear, and 29.9% had "clinical level" childbirth fear. It was determined that 49.3% of pregnant women were exposed to any type of violence by their partners. It was found that pregnant women were exposed to 46% verbal violence, 23.9% emotional violence, 13.7% economic violence, 8.7% physical violence, and 2.1% sexual violence. When pregnant women experiencing any type of violence (p = .000), verbal violence (p = .000), emotional violence (p = .000), and economic violence (p = .000) were compared with pregnant women who did not experience violence, W-DEQ-A scores were higher and differences were statistically significant. It was determined to be statistically significant differences of W-DEQ-A scores according to the age of the pregnant women (p = .044), family type (p = .004), place of residence (p = .026), and psychological problems before pregnancy (p = .026). As a result, the rate of violence exerted by their intimate partners against pregnant women was high. In addition, intimate partner violence during pregnancy had negative effects on the fear of childbirth of pregnant women.

Language: en