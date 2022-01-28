SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xiong Q, Tang F, Li Y, Xie F, Yuan L, Yao C, Wu R, Wang J, Wang Q, Feng P. J. Psychosom. Res. 2022; 160: e110983.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpsychores.2022.110983

35872532

OBJECTIVE: Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is associated with psychiatric comorbidities. However, the association between IBD and suicidal ideation or suicide attempts has not been well established. This study aimed to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis to elucidate the relationship between IBD and suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide.

METHODS: We systematically searched five electronic databases - PubMed, Embase, CENTRAL, Web of Science, and PsycINFO - from their inception to January 28, 2022. Quality assessment, data synthesis, subgroup analyses, sensitivity analyses, and publication bias assessment were performed on the included studies.

RESULTS: We identified 28 studies with 1,047,755 patients with IBD. The pooled prevalence of suicidal ideation in patients with IBD was 17.3% (95% CI, 9.5%-25.2%). Patients with IBD were associated with an increased risk of suicide attempts (relative risk [RR], 1.39; 95% CI, 1.08-1.79) and suicide deaths (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.09-1.43) than the controls without IBD. Patients with Crohn's disease subtypes, female IBD, pediatric-onset IBD, young adult IBD, and short-duration IBD had a particularly high risk for suicide.

CONCLUSION: Patients with IBD had a high prevalence of suicidal ideation and a significantly higher likelihood of suicide attempts and suicide. Caring for patients with IBD, including their mental health needs, may require concerted efforts among gastroenterologists and other healthcare providers.


Suicide; Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Inflammatory bowel disease

