Xiong Q, Tang F, Li Y, Xie F, Yuan L, Yao C, Wu R, Wang J, Wang Q, Feng P. J. Psychosom. Res. 2022; 160: e110983.
35872532
OBJECTIVE: Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is associated with psychiatric comorbidities. However, the association between IBD and suicidal ideation or suicide attempts has not been well established. This study aimed to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis to elucidate the relationship between IBD and suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide.
Suicide; Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Inflammatory bowel disease