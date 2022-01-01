|
Carpenter ER, Gonzalez I, Garcia S, Odom GJ. Law Hum. Behav. 2022; 46(4): 313-323.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35878107
OBJECTIVE: In 2007, Congress changed the military's sexual assault laws as part of an effort to improve sexual assault case processing. This study looked at the U.S. Army law enforcement investigative finding for every sexual assault reported to the Army from 2004 through June 2012, along with every nonsexual assault. Our objective was to measure whether the legal intervention affected the investigative findings made by Army law enforcement officers in sexual assault cases (penetrative, nonpenetrative, and combined) as compared to assault cases (aggravated, simple, and combined). HYPOTHESES: We hypothesized that we would not find evidence that the legal intervention affected the rate of sexual assault cases labeled as "founded" by Army law enforcement, such that for the best-fitting time-series models, any difference in the residuals of the means before and after the intervention would not be statistically significant.
Language: en