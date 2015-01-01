SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karceski S. Neurology 2022; 99(4): e427-e429.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1212/WNL.0000000000200955

35879089

In their article "Association of Plasma Biomarker Levels With Their CSF Concentration and the Number and Severity of Concussions in Professional Athletes," Dr. Pashtun Shahim and colleagues1 compared the blood and CSF levels of several biomarkers (or clinical signs) of head injury. Their idea was straightforward. By comparing CSF levels with blood levels, they wanted to determine whether markers of head injury could be reliably measured using a blood test...


