Skinner R, Luther M, Hertelendy AJ, Khorram-Manesh A, Sørensen J, Goniewicz K, Ranse J. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
35875982
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Global climate change (global warming) has been identified as the primary factor responsible for the observed increase in frequency and severity of wildfires (also known as bushfires in some countries) throughout the majority of the world's vegetated environments. This trend is predicted to continue, causing significant adverse health effects to nearby residential populations and placing a potential strain on local emergency departments (EDs). STUDY OBJECTIVE: The aim of this literature review was to identify papers relating to wildfires and their impact on EDs, specifically patient presentation characteristics, resource utilization, and patient outcomes.
Language: en
emergency department; wildfire; literature review; bushfire; smoke